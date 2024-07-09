SIT Submits Report on Hathras Stampede to UP Government
A special investigation team (SIT) has submitted its report on the Hathras stampede to the Uttar Pradesh government. The SIT was led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha. A separate judicial commission is also investigating the incident.
A special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Hathras stampede has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official announced on Tuesday.
Led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), Anupam Kulshrestha, the SIT has finalized and forwarded its findings to the state administration. However, the contents of the report were not disclosed.
In addition, a separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and retired IPS officer Hemant Rao is also conducting its own probe into the incident.
