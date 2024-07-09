Left Menu

SIT Submits Report on Hathras Stampede to UP Government

A special investigation team (SIT) has submitted its report on the Hathras stampede to the Uttar Pradesh government. The SIT was led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha. A separate judicial commission is also investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:27 IST
SIT Submits Report on Hathras Stampede to UP Government
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Hathras stampede has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official announced on Tuesday.

Led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), Anupam Kulshrestha, the SIT has finalized and forwarded its findings to the state administration. However, the contents of the report were not disclosed.

In addition, a separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and retired IPS officer Hemant Rao is also conducting its own probe into the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024