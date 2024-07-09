NATO Deepens Ties with Indo-Pacific Partners Amidst Growing Sino-Russian Collaboration
NATO is strengthening relations with four Indo-Pacific partners as Russia and China bolster their alliance. Leaders from New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea will attend the NATO summit in Washington, while Australia sends its deputy PM. The allies aim to address shared security challenges and expand cooperation to counter Sino-Russian influence.
NATO is set to build stronger ties with its four Indo-Pacific partners—New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Australia—as the alliance faces mounting challenges from Russia and China. The move comes as part of NATO's strategy to expand its influence beyond Europe and the Western Hemisphere.
Leaders from New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea will attend the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., while Australia will send its deputy prime minister. The summit will focus on coordinated responses to cyber threats, disinformation, and global security issues, much to the concern of the Chinese government.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for closer cooperation between European and Asian partners to address shared security concerns. This stance is echoed by NATO and is thought to provide a strategic edge over alliances involving China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.
