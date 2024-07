Papua New Guinea Minister Steps Down Amid Domestic Assault Charges in Australia

In a significant development, Papua New Guinea's Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina has decided to step down from his position amid charges of domestic assault in Australia. This decision comes as the court case against him proceeds, confirmed Prime Minister James Marape.

Police in New South Wales, Australia, reported that a 58-year-old man had been arrested and charged following a domestic dispute in Sydney, which left a 31-year-old woman with facial injuries. Although authorities did not name the accused, news outlets in both Papua New Guinea and Australia identified him as Maladina.

In a written statement, Maladina expressed his intention to fully cooperate with Australian authorities but did not specify whether he would defend the charges. He is due to appear in court on Thursday. Meanwhile, opposition leader Douglas Tomuriesa has called for Maladina's outright resignation to ensure accountability. Maladina remains on bail as legal proceedings continue.

