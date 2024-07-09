Left Menu

Japan Calls for Stronger NATO Ties Amid Rising Threats from Russia and North Korea

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the urgency for Japan to strengthen relationships with NATO due to escalating security threats linked to Russia's cooperation with North Korea. He stressed the interconnected security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, alongside concerns regarding China's alleged support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:30 IST
Japan Calls for Stronger NATO Ties Amid Rising Threats from Russia and North Korea
AI Generated Representative Image

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stressed the importance of Japan reinforcing its ties with NATO amidst increasing security threats posed by relations between Russia and North Korea. Kishida highlighted the interwoven security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, spotlighting Russia's aggression in Ukraine as a poignant reminder.

In a written statement slated for a NATO summit in Washington DC, Kishida voiced concerns over Beijing's alleged assistance to Moscow, without directly naming China. 'The securities of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable,' he told Reuters, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to confront transnational security challenges like cyber-attacks.

South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, part of the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4), are also attending the summit. The growing military relationship between North Korea's Kim Jong-Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin has drawn considerable focus, particularly with accusations of Pyongyang supplying arms to aid Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

Washington has accused China of providing non-lethal military support to Russia. Kishida urged a strategic approach to addressing these multifaceted threats, hinting at the broader global implications beyond regional conflicts. Japan remains committed to bolstering NATO ties, despite its long-standing pacifist stance, underscoring the importance of safeguarding global peace and security.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024