Japan Calls for Stronger NATO Ties Amid Rising Threats from Russia and North Korea
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the urgency for Japan to strengthen relationships with NATO due to escalating security threats linked to Russia's cooperation with North Korea. He stressed the interconnected security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions, alongside concerns regarding China's alleged support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
In a written statement slated for a NATO summit in Washington DC, Kishida voiced concerns over Beijing's alleged assistance to Moscow, without directly naming China. 'The securities of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable,' he told Reuters, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to confront transnational security challenges like cyber-attacks.
South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, part of the Indo-Pacific Four (IP4), are also attending the summit. The growing military relationship between North Korea's Kim Jong-Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin has drawn considerable focus, particularly with accusations of Pyongyang supplying arms to aid Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.
Washington has accused China of providing non-lethal military support to Russia. Kishida urged a strategic approach to addressing these multifaceted threats, hinting at the broader global implications beyond regional conflicts. Japan remains committed to bolstering NATO ties, despite its long-standing pacifist stance, underscoring the importance of safeguarding global peace and security.
