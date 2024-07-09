Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes BJP's Handling of Assam Floods

As floods continue to wreak havoc in Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday criticized the BJP's 'double-engine' governments at both the Centre and state levels for their insufficient efforts over the past eight years to tackle this perennial problem.

Gogoi called on the Union Jal Shakti minister to visit Assam for a firsthand assessment, emphasizing the need for a long-term solution and substantial financial investment.

'Flood and erosion response need a long-term solution and significant financial investment. Unfortunately, very little has been done over the last eight years by the 'double-engine' BJP government at the state and central levels,' Gogoi stated in a post on X.

He highlighted how the Central Water Commission has overlooked Assam for a long time and urged the minister to visit during these dire times.

Pointing out that the BJP has governed Assam since 2016, Gogoi noted the relentless rain causing devastation. 'Homes are submerged, forcing evacuations and displacing families. The loss of crops and livestock further threatens food security and livelihoods,' he added.

Gogoi, who visited affected areas in his parliamentary constituency of Jorhat, described the situation as grim and stressed the urgent need for action and support.

The floods have impacted 27 districts, with major rivers like the Brahmaputra continuing to flow above danger levels amid forecasts of more rain.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)