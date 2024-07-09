Fierce Gun Battle: Army Patrol Ambushed in Jammu Mountains

Bloodstains, shattered windscreens, and bullet shells marked the site of a fierce gun battle on Tuesday, a day after terrorists ambushed an Army patrol on a wooded mountain road in Jammu's Kathua district.

The ambush, which occurred around 3.30 pm on Monday, claimed the lives of five Army personnel and injured five more. Armed terrorists hurled grenades and opened indiscriminate fire on two army vehicles. This marks the fifth terror attack in Jammu in a month, attributed to Pakistani attempts to reignite terrorism in the region.

A massive search operation resumed on Tuesday with joint efforts from the Army, police, and CRPF, utilizing elite para-commandos, sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters for surveillance. Local villagers assisted in rescue efforts and held anti-Pakistan protests, condemning the attack. Officials are working to track and neutralize the terrorists, who took advantage of the dense forest cover to escape.

