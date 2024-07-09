Left Menu

Fierce Gun Battle: Army Patrol Ambushed in Jammu Mountains

Five Army personnel were killed and five injured in a terrorist ambush on a mountain road in Kathua, Jammu. Heavily armed terrorists opened fire and hurled grenades at two army vehicles. A massive joint search operation involving the Army, police, CRPF, drones, and helicopters is underway to track down the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:26 IST
Fierce Gun Battle: Army Patrol Ambushed in Jammu Mountains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bloodstains, shattered windscreens, and bullet shells marked the site of a fierce gun battle on Tuesday, a day after terrorists ambushed an Army patrol on a wooded mountain road in Jammu's Kathua district.

The ambush, which occurred around 3.30 pm on Monday, claimed the lives of five Army personnel and injured five more. Armed terrorists hurled grenades and opened indiscriminate fire on two army vehicles. This marks the fifth terror attack in Jammu in a month, attributed to Pakistani attempts to reignite terrorism in the region.

A massive search operation resumed on Tuesday with joint efforts from the Army, police, and CRPF, utilizing elite para-commandos, sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters for surveillance. Local villagers assisted in rescue efforts and held anti-Pakistan protests, condemning the attack. Officials are working to track and neutralize the terrorists, who took advantage of the dense forest cover to escape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024