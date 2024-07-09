Female Naxalite Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter with Security Forces

A female Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police reported.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Binagunda village within the Chhote Bethiya police station limits, during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by security forces, according to Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela.

The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Border Security Force (BSF), Elesela informed.

Following the exchange of fire, security personnel recovered the body of the female Naxalite, along with a .303 rifle and a .315 bore rifle, Elesela added.

Preliminary information suggests that the slain Naxal belonged to PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) no. 5. Her identity is being ascertained, the Superintendent of Police stated.

This latest incident brings the total number of Naxals killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh this year to 139. Out of these, 137 Maoists were killed in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts including Kanker, while the remaining two were killed in the Raipur division's Dhamtari district.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)