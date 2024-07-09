Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations to Resume in Doha and Cairo Amid Tensions
Gaza ceasefire negotiations will restart in Doha on Wednesday, before returning to Cairo on Thursday. This follows talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and CIA Director William Burns. Egypt and Qatar aim to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas to end the nine-month conflict and secure the release of hostages.
Gaza ceasefire negotiations are set to resume in Doha on Wednesday, followed by a return to Cairo on Thursday, according to Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV. This development comes after discussions between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns.
An Egyptian security delegation is slated to travel to Doha with the objective of mediating between Hamas and Israel to quickly reach a truce. Al-Qahera News cited a senior source indicating that several key points had been agreed upon, with further talks planned in Cairo later in the week.
For nine months, Egypt and Qatar have led efforts to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Both nations aim to end the hostilities and facilitate the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel. The urgency for a ceasefire has increased, particularly after a recent Israeli offensive on Gaza prompted calls for restraint from various mediators.
