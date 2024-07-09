NCSC Demands Report on SC/ST Funds Diversion in Karnataka

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has urgently sought a comprehensive report from the Karnataka government concerning the alleged redirection of funds designated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST).

Responding to a media report, the NCSC has taken immediate action on the suspected diversion of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) resources in Karnataka.

An official communication addressed to Karnataka's chief secretary highlighted that Rs 14,730 crore assigned to SCSP and TSP would be reallocated to various welfare programs known as the Five Guarantees Schemes.

The commission emphasized the critical role these funds play in advancing the social and economic welfare of SC/ST communities.

The NCSC has requested a thorough report from the Karnataka government within seven days, underlining the urgency and significance of the issue.

The Karnataka chief secretary is expected to provide an exhaustive explanation for the fund redistribution and outline measures to assure that the welfare of SC/ST communities remains prioritized.

