Controversy Erupts Over Fund Allocation in Maharashtra's Nanded

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save faces accusations from Shiv Sena MLA Baburao Kohlikar of partial fund distribution for Nanded's rural development. Save dismisses the complaints, citing the district collector's role in fund sanctioning and emphasizing coalition dynamics within the government, indicating little concern for the MLA's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:59 IST
Maharashtra Minister Atul Save found himself at the center of a political storm after Shiv Sena MLA Baburao Kohlikar accused him of partiality in distributing funds earmarked for Nanded's development.

Save, who also serves as the guardian minister for Nanded, convened a meeting with local administration officials to address the allegations on Monday.

Dismissing the claims, Save highlighted that the district collector was responsible for proposal approvals and fund disbursement, urging Kohlikar to verify matters with the collector. He reiterated the coalition's strength, indicating no special regard for lingering complaints.

