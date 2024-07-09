Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands ED Affidavit on Alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam Scam

The Supreme Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to submit an affidavit within two weeks regarding accusations against Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla of misusing anticipatory bail in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam. This case, which dates back to 2019, involves alleged money laundering and corruption in Chhattisgarh's public distribution system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit an affidavit within two weeks, supporting its claim that former IAS officer Anil Tuteja misused the anticipatory bail granted to him in the alleged 'Nagrik Apurti Nigam' (NAN) scam in Chhattisgarh.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed concern over the prolonged investigation, noting that despite the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) being filed in 2019, no complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been lodged.

The ED alleges that constitutional functionaries of Chhattisgarh sought judicial relief for accused individuals. The case originated in 2015 when unaccounted cash and sub-standard food supplies were discovered during raids by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

