Transparency and Governance: Key Reforms in Modi 3.0

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of transparency and good governance as foundational pillars of reform under the Modi government's third term during an event on Tuesday. The occasion marked the launch of the 69th edition of the e-book Civil List for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Talking about the evolution of the civil list from bulky paper-backed documents to e-books, Singh pointed out the cost savings and efficiency gained through digitalization. He highlighted that the list gives the government a broader platform to select the best officers from various parts of the country, providing a level-playing field and objective feedback.

Singh reiterated the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'minimum government - maximum governance' and the importance of using next-generation tools and technologies. He also noted the ongoing initiatives to build officer capacity to meet the challenges up to 2047, known as Amrit Kal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)