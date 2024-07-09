Four Arrested for Stealing and Selling E-commerce Shipments Worth Over Rs 10 Lakhs

Four people, including three employees of an e-commerce goods delivery company, were arrested for allegedly misappropriating 37 shipments worth over Rs 10 lakhs by selling on OLX, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Nitin Gola (26), Brijesh Maurya (22) and Raja Kumar (22), employees of the Shadow Technologies Pvt. Ltd in Madhu Vihar, east Delhi. Their accomplice was identified as Abhishek (23), they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta, a complaint was received at Madhu Vihar police station on June 19 about the misappropriation of 37 company shipments worth Rs 10,25,862 by the company's employee Raja Kumar. A case under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) was registered, and a team led by inspector Arun Kumar was formed, Gupta said. She said the team collected technical evidence and analyzed call detail records. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, Kumar was nabbed from Pandav Nagar.

During interrogation, Raja disclosed that he, Brijesh Maurya and his elder brother Abhishek conspired to defraud the company. Later, another company employee, Nitin Gola, joined them, Gupta said. According to their plan, they booked high-value shipments on the same route, with payments to be made upon delivery. All accused colluded to hand over these shipments to Raja for delivery, who subsequently misappropriated them and turned off his mobile phone, Gupta added.

The accused would then sell these items on OLX, she said. At the instance of Raja, the remaining three accused were arrested, and around 70 per cent of the goods were also recovered, she added. The recovered goods include 15 mobile phone instruments, one tab, two smartwatches, two cameras, two earbuds, one perfume, one glove of Royal Enfield, one pair of shoes and one woman's dress, DCP said.

Further efforts are being made to the remaining case properties, DCP added.

