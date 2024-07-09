Ukraine's Defense Push: Ukroboronprom Opens Office in Washington

Ukraine's state-owned arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom has inaugurated its first international office in Washington. Kyiv's objective is to collaborate more closely with allies to boost weapons production and counter Russia's aggression.

'Its main task is to promote joint US-Ukrainian defense projects and strengthen our integration into NATO's defense industrial base,' stated strategic industries minister Oleksandr Kamyshin on X, highlighting the office's Tuesday opening.

Since Russia's extensive 2022 invasion, Ukraine has aimed to expand its domestic arms sector, urging allies to agree on joint ventures, invest in Ukrainian firms, and order Ukrainian weapons. Historically hindered by under-investment, bureaucracy, and corruption, Ukraine's defense sector is striving to compete with Russia's more advanced and better-funded arms industry. Last year, Kyiv signed an agreement with two U.S. firms to start joint production of 155mm artillery shells in Ukraine, although production is not expected to commence for at least two years.

