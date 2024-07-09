Left Menu

Ukraine's Defense Push: Ukroboronprom Opens Office in Washington

Ukraine's state-owned arms manufacturer, Ukroboronprom, has opened its first foreign office in Washington to promote joint defense projects with the U.S. and enhance integration into NATO's defense industrial base. The move follows Russia's invasion and aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense sector, which has struggled due to under-investment and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:13 IST
Ukraine's Defense Push: Ukroboronprom Opens Office in Washington
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine's state-owned arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom has inaugurated its first international office in Washington. Kyiv's objective is to collaborate more closely with allies to boost weapons production and counter Russia's aggression.

'Its main task is to promote joint US-Ukrainian defense projects and strengthen our integration into NATO's defense industrial base,' stated strategic industries minister Oleksandr Kamyshin on X, highlighting the office's Tuesday opening.

Since Russia's extensive 2022 invasion, Ukraine has aimed to expand its domestic arms sector, urging allies to agree on joint ventures, invest in Ukrainian firms, and order Ukrainian weapons. Historically hindered by under-investment, bureaucracy, and corruption, Ukraine's defense sector is striving to compete with Russia's more advanced and better-funded arms industry. Last year, Kyiv signed an agreement with two U.S. firms to start joint production of 155mm artillery shells in Ukraine, although production is not expected to commence for at least two years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024