Crisis Escalates: Israeli Offensive Pushes Gaza Towards Humanitarian Catastrophe

Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza City on Tuesday, displacing thousands of Palestinians and causing significant casualties as airstrikes hit the enclave's south. This escalation threatens crucial ceasefire negotiations. Palestinian medical officials reported dozens killed or wounded as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

In southern Gaza's Khan Younis, an airstrike hit tents sheltering displaced families, increasing the strain on medical services. Israeli forces engaged in close-quarter combat with Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters at Gaza City's front lines, further complicating diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

The renewed violence has led to mass displacements and a severe malnutrition crisis. U.S. officials are in the region attempting to mediate a ceasefire, but the intensifying conflict risks derailing negotiations. Footage shows families fleeing via trucks and donkey carts as Israeli tanks advance into several Gaza City districts.

