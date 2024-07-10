Tragedy Strikes Madrasa: Girl Dies of Electrocution in Poonch

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a young girl lost her life to electrocution, while 11 others sustained minor injuries, officials reported.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night at a Madrasa when the girls came in contact with an iron grill that had electric current passing through it.

All 12 victims were immediately transported to Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital, where one was pronounced dead on arrival. According to Medical Superintendent Dr. Nipun Khajuria, the rest of the victims are being treated for minor injuries and are expected to be discharged soon.

