NATO Allies to Boost Ukraine’s Air Defense with Additional Patriot Missile Batteries

The United States and its NATO allies announced plans to deliver five more air defense systems, including Patriot missile batteries, to Ukraine during a joint statement at the NATO summit.

In the coming months, Ukraine is set to receive dozens of tactical air defense systems as it continues to face Russian aggression that began in February 2022.

Washington, Ukraine's leading supporter, has already provided over $50 billion in military aid since 2022. Delays in U.S. aid during the winter had given Russia an advantage, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for an increase in aid. Recent advances by Moscow in eastern Ukraine have intensified these requests.

In April, U.S. legislation approved an additional $61 billion in funding for Ukraine. Zelenskiy aims to double Ukraine's air defense capacity this summer.

President Joe Biden announced the new aid at the NATO summit, with a joint statement from leaders of the U.S., Netherlands, Romania, Italy, Germany, and Ukraine.

"We are providing Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components from the Netherlands; and an additional SAMP-T system from Italy," the statement declared.

Ukraine has consistently asked for more air defense help amid ongoing attacks on cities and infrastructure by Russia. A recent missile strike by Russia on the main children's hospital in Kyiv, and further attacks on other cities, have resulted in the highest civilian casualties in months. Moscow denies targeting civilians despite significant civilian deaths since the war began.

