Rocket Attack Escalates Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah
Two people died when Hezbollah launched rockets at the Golan Heights in retaliation for the killing of one of its former bodyguards by an Israeli strike. The conflict has led to extensive damage and forced numerous evacuations on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.
Two people were killed when Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the Golan Heights on Tuesday, Israeli police reported. The attack was a response to an Israeli strike that killed a former bodyguard of Hezbollah's leader.
One rocket struck a car in the Golan Heights, killing a man and a woman instantly. Initial reports from Israel's ambulance service had indicated that paramedics found two critical casualties after red-alert sirens sounded in the area.
The Israeli military confirmed that its fighter jets targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Qabrikha and struck military structures in Kfarkela, southern Lebanon. Hezbollah, in turn, stated that it launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at the Golan Heights to retaliate for the airstrike that killed a former bodyguard involved in weapon transportation.
