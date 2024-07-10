Left Menu

NATO Allies Commit Dozens of Air-Defense Systems to Ukraine

The US and other NATO allies will send Ukraine numerous air-defense systems, including Patriot systems, to bolster its defense against Russian attacks. President Biden announced this commitment at the NATO summit. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy continues to push for more air-defense and security guarantees. The agreement comes amid ongoing Russian bombardment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 03:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 03:52 IST
US and other NATO allies have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of air-defense systems, including the highly sought-after Patriot systems, within the coming months. President Joe Biden revealed this extensive commitment during the NATO summit in Washington.

The United States, Germany, and Romania will supply additional Patriot batteries, while the Netherlands and other nations will contribute components to complete one more battery. Italy is set to offer a SAMP-T air-defense system.

Other allies, such as Canada, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom, will provide varied systems including NASAMS, HAWKs, IRIS T-SLM, IRIS T-SLS, and Gepards. These contributions aim to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities amid Russia's persistent attacks.

