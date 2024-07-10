South Korean President Warns of North Korea-Russia Arms Trade's Global Threat

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has voiced serious concerns about North Korea's arms trade with Russia, labeling it as a significant threat to global peace. Speaking in Hawaii, Yoon emphasized that alliances among liberal democracies are vital in safeguarding freedom from 'reckless elements.'

During his visit, Yoon discussed the critical importance of the combined defense posture of U.S. and South Korean forces with Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Yoon noted that North Korea's actions jeopardize not only the Korean peninsula but global peace by engaging in illegal weapons trade with Russia.

The South Korean president highlighted increasing concerns following a recent pact between North Korea and Russia that includes a mutual defense agreement. Yoon called for solidarity among nations that share common values to counter these threats and warned Russia about deepening military ties with North Korea.

