Beed PWD Engineer and Wife Charged with Massive Wealth Discrepancy

The Beed police have filed charges against a 51-year-old Public Works Department (PWD) engineer and his wife for reportedly amassing wealth exceeding 200% of their known income sources, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In 2022, the ACB apprehended the engineer, then an executive at PWD in Ambajogai, Beed district, Maharashtra, while he accepted a bribe amounting to Rs 30,000. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered lakhs of rupees, the agency stated in a press release issued Tuesday.

ACB's investigation indicated the engineer acquired assets worth Rs 3,02,64,141 beyond his known income between September 2010 and June 2022. On the ACB's complaint, Ambajogai police registered a case against the engineer, now in Mumbai, and his wife under relevant laws on Tuesday.

