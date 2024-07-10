Finance Ministry Approves Name and Gender Change for Senior IRS Officer

In a historic decision, the Finance Ministry has granted approval for a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records. Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS officer currently serving as Joint Commissioner in Hyderabad, will now be recognized as Mr M Anukathir Surya.

An office order dated July 9, 2024, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, confirmed the change with the approval of the competent authority. Surya has had an esteemed career, starting as an assistant commissioner in Chennai and eventually being promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018.

Surya's educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology and a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal. His LinkedIn profile indicates he joined his current posting in Hyderabad last year.

