Left Menu

Finance Ministry Approves Name and Gender Change for Senior IRS Officer

The Finance Ministry has approved a request by Ms M Anusuya, a senior IRS officer, to change her name to M Anukathir Surya and her gender from female to male in all official records. Surya, a 2013 batch officer, is currently serving as Joint Commissioner in Hyderabad. The decision was formalized in an office order dated July 9, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:20 IST
Finance Ministry Approves Name and Gender Change for Senior IRS Officer
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic decision, the Finance Ministry has granted approval for a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to change her name and gender in all official records. Ms M Anusuya, a 2013 batch IRS officer currently serving as Joint Commissioner in Hyderabad, will now be recognized as Mr M Anukathir Surya.

An office order dated July 9, 2024, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, confirmed the change with the approval of the competent authority. Surya has had an esteemed career, starting as an assistant commissioner in Chennai and eventually being promoted to Deputy Commissioner in 2018.

Surya's educational background includes a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication from the Madras Institute of Technology and a PG Diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from the National Law Institute University in Bhopal. His LinkedIn profile indicates he joined his current posting in Hyderabad last year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
i-Space's Rocket Launch Failure: A Setback for China's Private Aerospace

i-Space's Rocket Launch Failure: A Setback for China's Private Aerospace

 China
2
Current Health News Briefs: Ozempic Use, Mpox in DR Congo, and More

Current Health News Briefs: Ozempic Use, Mpox in DR Congo, and More

 Global
3
Indian IT Majors Gear Up for Q1 2024 Earnings Season

Indian IT Majors Gear Up for Q1 2024 Earnings Season

 India
4
Coca-Cola India and ICC: A Green Partnership at T20 World Cup 2024

Coca-Cola India and ICC: A Green Partnership at T20 World Cup 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Amplified Rossby Waves and Climate Change: Key Drivers of Intensifying Heatwaves in India

Blockchain-Powered Recycling: A Sustainable Solution for Solar Panel Waste

Combating Cyber Threats in Radiology: Robust Strategies for Ensuring Data and Patient Security

Plant-Based Nanoparticles: An Eco-Friendly Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024