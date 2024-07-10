Left Menu

Tragedy on Nashik Streets: Rising Hit-and-Run Cases Spark Concern

A 31-year-old woman named Archana Kishore Shinde was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Nashik, Maharashtra. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene and was later arrested. This incident highlights an increasing trend of hit-and-run cases in the region.

In a tragic hit-and-run case in Nashik, Maharashtra, a 31-year-old woman named Archana Kishore Shinde lost her life after being struck by a speeding car on Tuesday evening. The unfortunate event took place on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road.

The driver, identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, 51, was under the influence of alcohol at the time and fled the scene immediately after the incident. Swift action by the local police, who utilized CCTV footage and eyewitness reports, led to his arrest later that evening.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in Maharashtra, as similar fatal hit-and-run occurrences have been reported in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur in the past week. Authorities are urging stricter enforcement and public awareness to curb this increasing menace.

