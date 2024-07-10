Tragedy on Nashik Streets: Rising Hit-and-Run Cases Spark Concern
A 31-year-old woman named Archana Kishore Shinde was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Nashik, Maharashtra. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, fled the scene and was later arrested. This incident highlights an increasing trend of hit-and-run cases in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic hit-and-run case in Nashik, Maharashtra, a 31-year-old woman named Archana Kishore Shinde lost her life after being struck by a speeding car on Tuesday evening. The unfortunate event took place on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road.
The driver, identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, 51, was under the influence of alcohol at the time and fled the scene immediately after the incident. Swift action by the local police, who utilized CCTV footage and eyewitness reports, led to his arrest later that evening.
This incident is part of a troubling trend in Maharashtra, as similar fatal hit-and-run occurrences have been reported in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur in the past week. Authorities are urging stricter enforcement and public awareness to curb this increasing menace.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gallery Collapse Injures Two in Maharashtra: Swift Response by RDMC and Fire Brigade
Bulldoze unauthorized pubs, bars, drug-related illegal constructions in Thane: Maharashtra CM Shinde
Opposition Protests Mark Start of Monsoon Session in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena UBT Gears Up for Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections
Mumbai Police Oppose ED's Plea in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Scam Closure