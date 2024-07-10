Left Menu

High Court Orders Removal of Ambala Barrier Amid Farmers’ Protest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has mandated the Haryana government to dismantle barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week. The barricades were erected in February amidst farmer protests led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The ruling followed a petition challenging the border sealing.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday ordered the Haryana government to remove the barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week.

The barricades had initially been erected in February at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced plans to march to Delhi, calling for a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, among other demands.

The court's directive came in response to a petition filed against the sealing of the border between Punjab and Haryana.

Speaking to reporters, Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal confirmed that the court has instructed the state government to remove the barricades within seven days. The court also noted that any potential law and order issues could be addressed with preventive actions as per existing laws.

