Tragedy on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 18 Lives Lost

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences for the death of 18 people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased from Bihar. The accident involved a double-decker sleeper bus and a milk tanker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:45 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of eighteen people in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The incident occurred when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday.

Among the deceased, several hailed from Bihar. In response, the Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the victims from his state, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office confirmed.

Kumar also extended his condolences to the grieving families and directed the resident commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate with Uttar Pradesh officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured Bihari residents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

