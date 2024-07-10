Israel Defense Minister Reports Significant Hamas Casualties
Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced that 60% of Hamas fighters have been killed or wounded due to Israel's military actions in Gaza. He revealed in parliament that Israel had dismantled most of Hamas's 24 battalions since the conflict began.
Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, disclosed on Wednesday that 60% of Hamas fighters have either been killed or wounded following Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Addressing the Israeli parliament, Gallant detailed that Israel has successfully dismantled the majority of the 24 battalions within Hamas's military wing since the onset of the conflict.
These developments mark a significant shift in the dynamics of the ongoing war, showcasing Israel's intensified efforts against the militant group.
