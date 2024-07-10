Altercation Turns Deadly: Man Shot by Friend in Jamshedpur

A 25-year-old man, Shubham Kumar, was allegedly shot and killed by a friend following an altercation in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday night near Carriage Colony ground, where Kumar and his three friends were reportedly drinking, according to police reports.

Officer-in-Charge of Burmamines Police Station, Alok Dubey, stated that one of Kumar's friends pulled out a firearm and fatally shot him at point-blank range. The motive behind the altercation is yet to be determined, Dubey added.

Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead. A search operation has been launched to find the friends involved in the incident.

