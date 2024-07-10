ITBP's Historic 108kg Gold Seizure Near Indo-China Border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has orchestrated a landmark operation, seizing 108 gold bars near the Indo-China border while arresting three individuals, according to an official statement from the border guarding force.

Beyond the colossal gold haul, the crackdown netted two mobile phones, a pair of knives, a binocular, and several Chinese food items such as cakes and milk, the official revealed.

'This is the largest gold seizure in ITBP's history. The confiscated items will be handed over to customs,' the ITBP official stated.

Troops from ITBP's 21st battalion conducted long-range patrols Tuesday in the Changthang sub-sector of eastern Ladakh, including Chizbule, Narbula, Zangle, and Zakla, to curb increased summer smuggling activities.

ITBP also received intelligence on smuggling operations in Sriraple, a mere kilometer from the Line of Actual Control. During a patrol led by Deputy Commandant Deepak Bhat, two individuals on mules were spotted and instructed to halt, though they initially attempted escape before being apprehended.

The detainees, identified as Tsering Chamba (40) and Stanzin Dorgyal from Ladakh's Nyoma area, first claimed to be medicinal plant dealers. A search revealed their involvement in smuggling gold and other goods.

A third individual was also detained in connection with the case, with joint interrogation by ITBP and local police currently underway, per the official's report.

