Left Menu

ITBP's Historic 108kg Gold Seizure Near Indo-China Border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) seized 108 gold bars near the Indo-China border and arrested three individuals. Additional items included mobile phones, knives, and Chinese food products. This is ITBP's largest gold haul. The captured gold will be handed over to the customs department. The operation targeted smuggling routes in the Ladakh region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:08 IST
ITBP's Historic 108kg Gold Seizure Near Indo-China Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has orchestrated a landmark operation, seizing 108 gold bars near the Indo-China border while arresting three individuals, according to an official statement from the border guarding force.

Beyond the colossal gold haul, the crackdown netted two mobile phones, a pair of knives, a binocular, and several Chinese food items such as cakes and milk, the official revealed.

'This is the largest gold seizure in ITBP's history. The confiscated items will be handed over to customs,' the ITBP official stated.

Troops from ITBP's 21st battalion conducted long-range patrols Tuesday in the Changthang sub-sector of eastern Ladakh, including Chizbule, Narbula, Zangle, and Zakla, to curb increased summer smuggling activities.

ITBP also received intelligence on smuggling operations in Sriraple, a mere kilometer from the Line of Actual Control. During a patrol led by Deputy Commandant Deepak Bhat, two individuals on mules were spotted and instructed to halt, though they initially attempted escape before being apprehended.

The detainees, identified as Tsering Chamba (40) and Stanzin Dorgyal from Ladakh's Nyoma area, first claimed to be medicinal plant dealers. A search revealed their involvement in smuggling gold and other goods.

A third individual was also detained in connection with the case, with joint interrogation by ITBP and local police currently underway, per the official's report.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024