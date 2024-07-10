Policeman Found Dead Near Industrial Area in Reasi District

A policeman was found dead near an industrial area in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Zahoor Ahmed, 35, a resident of Mari village who was posted in the Kishtwar district, was identified as the deceased. His body was discovered near the industrial area at Kattal Gran Morh around 3.30 pm.

A police party was rushed to the location, and the body was subsequently moved to the Reasi district hospital for a postmortem examination.

