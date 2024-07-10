Left Menu

Policeman Found Dead Near Industrial Area in Reasi District

Zahoor Ahmed, a 35-year-old policeman from Mari village, was found dead near an industrial area in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. He was posted in Kishtwar district. The body was discovered around 3.30 pm and transferred to Reasi district hospital for a postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:16 IST
A policeman was found dead near an industrial area in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Zahoor Ahmed, 35, a resident of Mari village who was posted in the Kishtwar district, was identified as the deceased. His body was discovered near the industrial area at Kattal Gran Morh around 3.30 pm.

A police party was rushed to the location, and the body was subsequently moved to the Reasi district hospital for a postmortem examination.

