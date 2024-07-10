Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Army Amid Demilitarization Violations

Israeli tanks and artillery struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarization deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that the Syrian army is responsible for any actions within its territory and stated they would not allow any attempts to breach the demilitarization agreement.

This follows a day after an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the occupied Golan Heights.

