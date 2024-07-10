Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Target Syrian Army Amid Demilitarization Violations

Israeli tanks and artillery struck Syrian army targets in response to violations of the 1974 demilitarization agreement in the Golan Heights area. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that they hold the Syrian army responsible for any activities within its territory and will not tolerate further breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:27 IST
  • Israel

Israeli tanks and artillery struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarization deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) emphasized that the Syrian army is responsible for any actions within its territory and stated they would not allow any attempts to breach the demilitarization agreement.

This follows a day after an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the occupied Golan Heights.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

