Imran Khan Calls for Fresh Transparent Elections Amidst Allegations of Rigging

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the establishment to allow transparent elections. Speaking from Adiala Jail, Khan accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of rigging and criticized the alliance between PML-N and PPP. He also condemned civilian trials in military courts and highlighted economic issues facing Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:28 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the powerful establishment to step back and facilitate free and transparent elections in the country.

Speaking informally to journalists at Adiala Jail after a hearing, Khan accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of historic rigging in the February 8 general elections.

Khan also criticized the alliance between PML-N and PPP and condemned the trial of civilians in military courts, highlighting economic strains and public distrust in the current government.

