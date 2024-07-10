Manipur Faces Shutdown Over Kuki Community Arrests

Normal life was disrupted in at least four districts of Manipur following a 12-hour shutdown called by a key Kuki organisation. The protest was in response to the arrest of five individuals from the community.

According to official sources, markets, educational institutions, and banks were shut down in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Tengnoupal districts due to the 6 am-to-6 pm strike called by the Kuki Inpi. Government offices also saw low attendance.

Security measures were ramped up in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi to avert any untoward incidents, the sources added. Protestors in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal took to the streets, chanting slogans against the arrests. The Kuki Inpi stated that the arrests pose a significant security threat to the community. Ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year has resulted in over 200 deaths and thousands have been displaced.

