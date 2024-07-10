Jitender Appointed as Telangana's New DGP
The Telangana government appointed senior IPS officer Jitender as the new Director General of Police, replacing Ravi Gupta. Jitender, previously the Principal Secretary of Home department, expressed commitment to addressing drug consumption and cybercrime issues.
The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Jitender as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP).
Jitender, who has been serving as Principal Secretary, Home department, replaces the incumbent Ravi Gupta.
Following the announcement, Jitender paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The chief minister has consistently stressed the importance of tackling drug consumption and cybercrime issues.
Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, DGP Jitender said he would do his utmost to ensure law and order and address the challenges related to narcotics and cybercrime.
