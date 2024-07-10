PWD Tightens Oversight on Contractual Payments

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a directive requiring its officials to submit information on payments to contractual and outsourced workers in different Delhi government departments by the 15th of every month.

According to the memorandum, compliance with the PWD Secretariat's directions is imperative, and the monthly payment details must be submitted on the prescribed proforma. It was noted that previously, information was either delayed or incomplete, often missing data on workers hired through contractors, which prompted serious concern at higher levels.

The chief engineer, being the Head of Department for the zone, is responsible for ensuring compliance. The memorandum reiterated that the required information must be sent in complete form through a Google Excel Sheet already shared with all zones. Any delays or incomplete submissions will be the responsibility of the concerned zone.

