Currency Smuggling Bust: Rs 1 Crore Seized at Chennai Airport

Two passengers were arrested at Chennai International Airport for attempting to smuggle foreign currencies worth over Rs 1 crore. Customs officers, acting on a tip-off, discovered US Dollars and Saudi Riyals hidden in the passengers' checked-in baggage. The foreign currencies were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officers, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the passengers ahead of their departure to Bangkok on July 6. Upon a detailed examination, US Dollars and Saudi Riyal currency notes, valued at Rs 1.11 crore, were found concealed in their checked-in baggage.

According to a press release from Chennai International Airport Principal Commissioner of Customs R Srinivasa Naik, the passengers were attempting to smuggle the currency out of India. The foreign currencies were recovered under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The passengers were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

