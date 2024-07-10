Man Beaten to Death Over Alleged Misbehavior: Suspect Arrested

In a tragic incident in outer Delhi's Jhuggi Dera Gazi Khan area, a 23-year-old man named Neeraj was allegedly beaten to death by an 18-year-old named Prince for misbehaving with Prince's sister. The fatal assault occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram revealed that information about the assault first came from a hospital, where Neeraj had been admitted after being brutally attacked with a baseball bat. Neeraj's brother, Suraj, told the police about the assault, but Neeraj succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police traced Prince to Delhi Cantonment using CCTV footage and mobile-phone surveillance as he attempted to escape to his native village in Dosa, Rajasthan. During interrogation, Prince admitted to the crime, stating that Neeraj's misbehavior towards his sister prompted the attack.

