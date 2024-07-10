Left Menu

History-Sheeter Fatally Shot in Odisha’s Ganjam District

A 40-year-old history-sheeter, Trinath Mallick, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near a pond in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident sparked panic in the area. Police are investigating various angles, including sudden provocation and previous enmity, to determine the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:07 IST
History-Sheeter Fatally Shot in Odisha’s Ganjam District
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near a pond at Kabisurya Nagar while the victim was playing cards with others, resulting in his instant death, according to a police officer.

The deceased has been identified as Trinath Mallick, a local resident with at least ten pending cases in the area.

"We are investigating various angles to ascertain the cause of the incident. Patrolling has been intensified to locate the accused," stated Jagmohan Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ganjam district.

Panic ensued in the town following the incident. While the exact cause remains unclear, the police suspect a sudden provocation during the card game or pre-existing enmity could have led to the close-range shooting.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the crime, as confirmed by the police officer.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024