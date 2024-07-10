History-Sheeter Fatally Shot in Odisha’s Ganjam District

A 40-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near a pond at Kabisurya Nagar while the victim was playing cards with others, resulting in his instant death, according to a police officer.

The deceased has been identified as Trinath Mallick, a local resident with at least ten pending cases in the area.

"We are investigating various angles to ascertain the cause of the incident. Patrolling has been intensified to locate the accused," stated Jagmohan Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ganjam district.

Panic ensued in the town following the incident. While the exact cause remains unclear, the police suspect a sudden provocation during the card game or pre-existing enmity could have led to the close-range shooting.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the crime, as confirmed by the police officer.

