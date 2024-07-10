History-Sheeter Fatally Shot in Odisha’s Ganjam District
A 40-year-old history-sheeter, Trinath Mallick, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near a pond in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident sparked panic in the area. Police are investigating various angles, including sudden provocation and previous enmity, to determine the motive behind the crime.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place near a pond at Kabisurya Nagar while the victim was playing cards with others, resulting in his instant death, according to a police officer.
The deceased has been identified as Trinath Mallick, a local resident with at least ten pending cases in the area.
"We are investigating various angles to ascertain the cause of the incident. Patrolling has been intensified to locate the accused," stated Jagmohan Meena, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ganjam district.
Panic ensued in the town following the incident. While the exact cause remains unclear, the police suspect a sudden provocation during the card game or pre-existing enmity could have led to the close-range shooting.
The assailants fled the scene immediately after the crime, as confirmed by the police officer.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te: 'Democracy is No Crime, Autocracy is the Real Evil'
Rising Threats: Dagestan Shootings Expose Russia's Security Gaps Amid Ukraine War
ICC Arrest Warrants: Russian Chiefs Accused of War Crimes
ECHR Condemns Russia for Human Rights Violations in Crimea
ECHR Ruling on Crimea: A Milestone in International Jurisprudence