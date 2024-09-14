Police Arrest Eight Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Seize Explosives

Eight Naxalites, including a high-value target with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by police authorities on Saturday.

The joint effort of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led to the arrests during a strategic search operation conducted near Bainpalli village in the Jagargunda police station jurisdiction on Friday.

Upon detecting the presence of security forces, the Naxalites attempted to flee but were subsequently captured after a brief pursuit. Notable among those arrested were Muchaki Pala, a militia commander, and Madkam Sannu, a deputy militia commander. Additionally, the security forces confiscated four gelatin rods, 200 grams of gunpowder, four detonators, cordex wire, pencil batteries, and other Maoist paraphernalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)