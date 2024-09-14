Police Arrest Eight Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Seize Explosives

Left Menu

Eight Naxalites, including one with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and CRPF conducted the operation, seizing explosives and other materials. The arrested included militia leaders and members involved in Maoist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:40 IST
Eight Naxalites, including a high-value target with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, as confirmed by police authorities on Saturday.

The joint effort of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led to the arrests during a strategic search operation conducted near Bainpalli village in the Jagargunda police station jurisdiction on Friday.

Upon detecting the presence of security forces, the Naxalites attempted to flee but were subsequently captured after a brief pursuit. Notable among those arrested were Muchaki Pala, a militia commander, and Madkam Sannu, a deputy militia commander. Additionally, the security forces confiscated four gelatin rods, 200 grams of gunpowder, four detonators, cordex wire, pencil batteries, and other Maoist paraphernalia.

