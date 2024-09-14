Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot: Nine Suspected ISIS and Anti-Shia Terrorists Arrested
Law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan have arrested nine suspected terrorists belonging to ISIS and anti-Shia organizations. A major terror attack was foiled targeting key installations and religious sites. The Counter Terrorism Department conducted 71 intelligence-based operations across various districts, seizing explosives and weapons.
Law enforcement agencies in Punjab, Pakistan, successfully thwarted a major terror plot by arresting nine suspected terrorists linked to ISIS and anti-Shia organizations, the police revealed on Saturday.
The Punjab police's Counter Terrorism Department conducted 71 intelligence-based operations across multiple districts, resulting in the capture of the suspects along with a significant cache of weapons, explosives, and banned materials.
The militants, intending to target important installations and religious places, were apprehended in intelligence-led operations conducted in Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Mianwali. Authorities have registered nine cases and shifted the suspects to a secure location for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
