Social Boycott in Yadgir After POCSO Complaint Filed
Dalit families in a village in Yadgir district faced social boycott after filing a POCSO complaint against an upper caste youth. The minor girl involved was allegedly impregnated by the upper caste man, who refused to marry her. A peace committee resolved the conflict, restoring normalcy.
Dalit families in Yadgir district's village have reportedly faced social boycott following a POCSO complaint against an upper caste youth, police revealed on Saturday.
The complaint, lodged in August, was filed after a minor girl was allegedly impregnated by a 20-year-old upper caste man. The man refused to marry her and threatened her family to stay silent.
A section of villagers decided to boycott the Dalit community after a lack of compromise. A peace committee meeting on Friday resolved the issues, restoring normalcy, a senior police officer stated. The accused faces charges of rape under various sections, including the POCSO and SC/ST Acts, and has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
