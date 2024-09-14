Congress MLA Demands Investigation into Fraud Call Targeting Family
Congress MLA Anwar Sadath has called for a probe into a fraudulent call received by his wife, claiming their daughter was arrested by Delhi police. Sadath has urged the Kerala police to investigate how the fraudsters obtained private information and aims to raise awareness to prevent others from being duped.
Congress MLA Anwar Sadath has demanded an investigation into a fraudulent call received by his wife, in which a caller falsely claimed their daughter had been arrested by Delhi police.
Sadath, representing Aluva, has called on Kerala police to discover how the perpetrators accessed his wife's phone number and his daughter's name. The MLA's wife panicked upon hearing the false news, which highlights the urgency of the matter.
Sadath spoke to TV channels about the incident, revealing he immediately contacted his daughter and confirmed her safety. He later informed local police officials and emphasized the importance of public awareness to prevent similar incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
