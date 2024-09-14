Two College Girls Allegedly Molested, Two Arrested

In a shocking incident, two college girls were allegedly molested by three men while they were returning home, police reported on Saturday.

According to Kaushambi's Police Circle Officer Abhishek Singh, the two Class 10 students lodged a formal complaint against the assailants. Police have identified them as Sandeep Dubey, Amol Mishra, and Arun Tiwari. An FIR has been filed against the trio under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Arrests have already been made with Dubey and Mishra now in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the third accused, Tiwari, who is currently on the run. All accused are residents of Bhagwatpur village.

(With inputs from agencies.)