UAE Halts F-35 Negotiations Despite Upcoming U.S. Elections
The UAE has announced that it will not resume negotiations with the U.S. for a multi-billion dollar F-35 warplanes deal, regardless of the U.S. election outcome. Technical requirements and operational restrictions have led to a reassessment of the deal, with the UAE deciding to maintain its current stance.
The United Arab Emirates will not restart talks with the United States for a multi-billion dollar deal for F-35 warplanes, irrespective of the upcoming U.S. elections, a senior UAE government official confirmed on Saturday.
Despite earlier reports indicating plans to renew negotiations if former President Donald Trump were re-elected, the UAE has decided to uphold its suspension of the talks initiated at the end of Trump's presidency in 2021 under the Biden administration.
The official noted that the conditions leading to the initial suspension—namely technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and a cost/benefit analysis—remain unchanged, thus preventing any foreseeable discussions about the F-35 deal.
