Left Menu

Forest Officials Arrested for Bribery in Kathua

Two forest department officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to release pending payment to a contractor. The Anti-Corruption Bureau confirmed the bribe demand and caught the officials red-handed, leading to their arrest and an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:01 IST
Forest Officials Arrested for Bribery in Kathua
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two forest department officials were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for allegedly accepting a bribe to release pending bills, as per an Anti-Corruption Bureau official.

The officials, Forester Rashpaul Singh and forest guard Avdesh Singh, were apprehended while taking Rs 15,000 in illegal gratification. This was meant to release over Rs 2.81 lakh in pending payments to a contractor who had undertaken various forestry tasks in the Budhi block forest range.

A case was registered following discreet verification, leading to a successful sting operation. Both accused were caught red-handed and subsequently arrested. Searches in their homes are ongoing as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024