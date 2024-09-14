Tensions Erupt During Ganesh Idol Immersion Procession in Bihar's Aurangabad

Tension erupted in Bihar's Aurangabad district when a Ganesh idol immersion procession allegedly led to slogans being raised against another community, authorities reported Saturday.

Swift police intervention brought the situation under control, and additional forces were deployed as a precaution, according to Aurangabad Sadar II Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar.

Officials have registered a case against 40 individuals, arresting seven so far. A DJ system and a vehicle linked to the incident have also been confiscated, ensuring that the tension is now fully under control, added the SDPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)