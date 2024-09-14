Punjab Police Thwart Major Criminal Activities with Arrest of Ankush Bhaya Gang Members

The Punjab Police on Saturday announced the arrest of seven members of the notorious Ankush Bhaya gang.

Among those detained was the gang's ringleader, Ankush Sabharwal alias Bhaya. Police reported that the gang had connections with key U.S.-based criminal syndicates, such as those led by Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, and Ravi Balachoria.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the other six arrested members include Pankaj Sabharwal alias Panku, Vishal Sabharwal alias Bhadthu, Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman, Jaskaran Singh Purewal alias Karan alias Jassa, Ariyan Singh, and Rupesh Kumar. Two additional members, Karan Sabharwal alias Kannu and Dalbir Singh alias Harman alias Bhola alias Langda, are still wanted, with another accomplice, Dibu, also on the radar.

The police confiscated four firearms and 1,000 Alprazolam tablets from the gang. In a related twist, constable Aryan Singh Shipai was arrested for allegedly aiding the gang by leaking sensitive operational details.

The gang's leader was reportedly in frequent contact with foreign-based criminals Lovepreet Singh alias Ladi and Ravi Balachoria. The arrests have thwarted planned attacks and a bank robbery, according to SSP Jalandhar Rural, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh.

