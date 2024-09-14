Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Enhanced National Security Measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for top police officers to protect constitutional rights and ensure justice. During the National Security Strategies Conference, he called for strategies to combat emerging security threats like rogue drones and narcotics. Coordination between agencies and technology adoption were highlighted.

Updated: 14-09-2024 22:31 IST
Amit Shah
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the nation's leading police officers to safeguard the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure swift justice for victims.

During the second day of the National Security Strategies Conference-2024, Shah stressed the importance of identifying and addressing emerging national security challenges such as rogue drones, online fraud, and narcotics before they escalate into major issues.

Speaking to Director Generals of Police, Shah proposed an extensive strategy to enhance counter-terrorism efforts, advocating for international cooperation and improved measures to combat terror financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

