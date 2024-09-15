Tensions Rise as Philippines Replaces Coast Guard Vessel in South China Sea

The Philippines is sending a new vessel to Sabina Shoal to replace the Teresa Magbanua, which returned to port following a five-month deployment in the disputed South China Sea. This move is expected to irk China.

China had demanded the withdrawal of the 97-meter-long coast guard ship, claiming it was illegally stranded at the atoll, which Beijing asserts as part of its territory. China's coast guard spokesperson, Liu Dejun, stated that the Philippine actions infringe on China's territorial sovereignty.

Despite the return of Teresa Magbanua for repairs and crew medical needs, the Philippines' National Maritime Council confirmed that another vessel would take over immediately to maintain their presence. This ongoing maritime standoff highlights the intense territorial disputes involving multiple nations in the South China Sea.

