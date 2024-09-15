Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Philippines Replaces Coast Guard Vessel in South China Sea

The Philippines is sending a new vessel to Sabina Shoal, replacing its coast guard ship Teresa Magbanua, which had a five-month deployment in the contested South China Sea region. This action, likely to provoke China, comes amid ongoing territorial disputes and accusations of ramming vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines is sending a new vessel to Sabina Shoal to replace the Teresa Magbanua, which returned to port following a five-month deployment in the disputed South China Sea. This move is expected to irk China.

China had demanded the withdrawal of the 97-meter-long coast guard ship, claiming it was illegally stranded at the atoll, which Beijing asserts as part of its territory. China's coast guard spokesperson, Liu Dejun, stated that the Philippine actions infringe on China's territorial sovereignty.

Despite the return of Teresa Magbanua for repairs and crew medical needs, the Philippines' National Maritime Council confirmed that another vessel would take over immediately to maintain their presence. This ongoing maritime standoff highlights the intense territorial disputes involving multiple nations in the South China Sea.

