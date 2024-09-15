Resolving Tensions: Maldives-India Relations on the Mend
Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer has acknowledged initial tensions in Maldives-India relations under President Mohammad Muizzu's government. However, these misunderstandings have since been resolved. He emphasized the importance of relationships with major allies, China and India. Zameer also dismissed the need for an IMF bailout, citing temporary economic challenges and ongoing fiscal reforms.
Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer acknowledged that the Maldives-India relations experienced rough patches in the early days of President Mohammad Muizzu's administration but assured that the misunderstandings have been resolved.
Zameer made these remarks on Friday during his visit to Sri Lanka, emphasizing the significance of the Indian Ocean archipelago's relationships with major allies, China and India. He noted that relations with India faced challenges, particularly after President Muizzu's campaign to remove Indian troops from the Maldives.
Following talks, Indian military personnel were repatriated and replaced by civilians, easing tensions. Zameer emphasized that both China and India continue to support the Maldives. Despite economic challenges, he dismissed the need for an IMF bailout, citing temporary issues and ongoing fiscal reforms. Zameer was joined by Finance Minister Mohamed Shafeeq in Sri Lanka to discuss financial matters with Sri Lankan central bankers and officials.
