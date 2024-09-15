Manipur Police Urges Restraint Amid Violent Protests

The Manipur Police on Sunday raised red flags over the increasing use of sophisticated weapons targeting security personnel during protests and urged demonstrators to refrain from such tactics.

Addressing reporters, DIG (Range 1) N Herojit Singh stated, ''Our duty is to maintain law and order and respond to armed attacks. We've sustained multiple casualties. Traditional protests have turned lethal, with stone pelting, tear gas shells, and now, automatic firearms.'' Singh cited recent incidents at Khabeisoi and Kakwa where officers were injured and police vehicles damaged by automatic weapons.

Calling for restraint, Singh noted, ''Despite not retaliating to automatic fire, reports indicate injuries among protesters from our minimal, non-lethal anti-riot measures.'' He stressed the importance of non-violent protest and warned against live coverage that might incite further unrest. SP Imphal West Ksh Shivakanta Singh added, ''Community cooperation is vital to restrain violent behavior during protests.''

